Nike - NFL Campaign 23/24
Art Direction / Creative Direction / Digital Design / Motion / Campaign / Visual Identity / Print Design
Forth+Back teamed up with Nike Football to create their global campaign identity for the new 2023-24 NFL season. The collaboration resulted in a wide range of both print and digital assets to be used throughout the upcoming season. The campaign aimed to push football into a new visual territory—creating a more celebratory, inclusive, and future-facing experience while still paying homage to classic football vernacular.

Drawing inspiration from vintage NFL trading cards, the campaign incorporated distinctive framing, player attribute icons, and bold typography—all filtered through a futuristic lens. The desired result was to create a graphic system that was capable of housing all thirty two NFL teams, as well as to build a library of assets that would celebrate each player's unique attributes. 

Forth + Back:
Tanner Woodbury / Nikolos Killian / Julen Saenz / McCall Keller / Hunter Young / 
Haruka Cheung / Erik Ruuska / Jonathan Maghen​​​​​​​
