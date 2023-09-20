Frontify Brand Film & Visual Language

Frontify - Brand Guidelines Reimagined

Project by weareseventeen







A new visual language and brand film celebrating the future of brand guidelines for Frontify. Creating a rich new visual language and tactile world in motion to celebrate Frontify as a visionary leader within the brand guidelines space.





With Frontify, brand guidelines are no longer a flat, two dimensional and lifeless experience - our film leans into this idea, capturing the enhanced user experience with a compelling, 3D, tactile visual feast.





Taking known tropes associated with branding and design, playful twists and memorable vignettes in the film showcase Frontify’s features and embody the platform’s futuristic and innovative approach, whilst also representing their more human, organic and user-friendly qualities.





Championing Frontify’s content blocks - a central component to the user journey - the visual and functional elements of each icon have been explored and abstracted, representing the boundless opportunity for creative expression on the platform.

Accompanying audio by BXFTYS creates bespoke ambient sound with layers of sonic texture-inducing bird song and subtle references to technological devices - enriching the finer details and adding depth to make the universe feel real.





Welcome to the vast and varied world of Frontify.