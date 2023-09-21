











Gourmais is the new gastronomic adventure of Stephanie and Moritz, who were looking to elevate the snack category by elaborating a gourmet, natural cracker that is not only healthier and better for you but also tastes great and looks the part. Made from polenta, a delicious, healthier, gluten-free alternative to flour, it provides the perfect foundation for a naturally sophisticated cracker.



Embracing the social nature of the product, we aimed to design a visual identity that directly reflects the product’s ability to upscale and enhance any occasion. Our primary goal was to develop a visually captivating product that distinctly stands out in the cracker aisle but remains so after opening it and placing it on a mindfully crafted table setting. A flavorful brand expression that speaks quality through its details and visual perfection, looking to connect and unite with think-alike and feel-alike people who celebrate their lives one detail at a time. As we understood its importance, we approached the packaging design thoughtfully, deliberately using every side of the box to convey a meaningful message or serve a specific purpose and incorporating two front sides so that the brand would remain identifiable no matter how the boxes were stacked or displayed. Finally, the handmade illustration wraps everything up with a sleek, yet charismatic, portrait of what a Gourmais party is.





Product photographer – Kieran Le

Lifestyle photographer – Belva Barringer



