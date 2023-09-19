Personal work
My neighbors live in a slightly different world.
photoshop
-Yellow Time in Everyday Life-
It gives us just a little yellow color in our daily life.
It may not be a big impression, but it is a little different from the everyday.
-Distance of "Hello"-
Greetings are a relationship and a very interesting one that changes from day to day!
-Meet for the first time-
Whether you admire, fear, or ridicule what you see for the first time, it all seems different and the same thing.
-Line work-
-Pick up detail-
-LINKS-
mail:k2taikenban@gmail.com
homepage:https://isseinoissyou.michikusa.jp
