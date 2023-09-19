Kazuki Okuda's profile
My neighbors live in a slightly different world
Kazuki Okuda
My neighbors live in a slightly different world.
-Yellow Time in Everyday Life-
It gives us just a little yellow color in our daily life.
It may not be a big impression, but it is a little different from the everyday.

-Distance of "Hello"-
Greetings are a relationship and a very interesting one that changes from day to day!
-Meet for the first time-
Whether you admire, fear, or ridicule what you see for the first time, it all seems different and the same thing.
-Line work-
-Pick up detail-

mail:k2taikenban@gmail.com

Thank you for your visit!!
Kazuki Okuda

Kazuki Okuda
Kyoto, Japan

In our everyday landscape, there are little neighbors that we don't usually notice. Those neighbors are beautiful. An original illustration work, Read More

