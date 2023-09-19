理所设计 Reesaw Studio's profile
Brand Identity Design for O2 Fresh Drinks
理所设计 Reesaw Studio
我们为鲜榨果汁品牌O2完成了第三次品牌升级，保留了品牌的绿色识别基因，从原先极简的视觉风格中跳脱出来，重新赋予了相对饱满的元素开发与视觉应用，在保证原有识别基因的同时创造出全新的年轻玩法

品牌：理所设计
空间：或者设计
理所设计 Reesaw Studio
Shanghai, China

