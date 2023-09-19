Naolib - Nantes Métropole Mobility - Brand design

Naolib

Nantes Métropole mobility brand

simpler , smoother and more agile . The Nantes metropolitan area is centralizing all its transport services (previously offered by Tan, Effia, Nge parkings and Bicloo) under a single name: Naolib . This ambitious project, fruit of several years of consultation, aims to simplify travel thanks to a multimodal offer. Mobility is now imagined collectively,and more





Derived from naoned - " Nantais " in Breton - and " liberty ", the name Naolib stands for simplified, virtuous mobility at the service of the citizens. This name was the starting point for our creative thinking. We were commissioned to create a visual concept around the notion of flowing mobility : the idea of moving from one form of transport to another, simply and agilely.





Naolib is imbued with the identity of the Nantes metropolis (citizen, green and creative) to inform and guide citizens in their travels. Its identity is expressed in the plural, through the diversity of travel modes and the users who use them. Naolib is thus imagined as a brand that is creative, committed, bold, accessible and territorial.





For several months, we navigated between creative and strategic challenges.

Here's the project's travel diary!



