My Year of Colored Pencils
Usés jusqu’à la moelle, tailles crayons perdant de leur affûtage, papier parsemé d'épluchures boisées, telle est l'histoire de mes crayons de couleurs ayant servi loyalement cette année. Pour leur rendre hommage voici une sélection de leurs faits d'armes, mêlant improvisations, études et surprises en tout genre.

**Worn to the core, pencil sharpeners losing their sharpening, paper dotted with woody peels, such is the story of my colored pencils having served loyally this year. To pay tribute to them, here is a selection of their achievements, mixing improvisation, studies and surprises of all kinds.**



Frog sketches for a personnal project
Zoom of a page
Close up of two frogs
Double page of illustation
Close up on drawings
Close up of one page
Two characters with colored pencils
Close up on illustration
Some characters and ilustrations in my sketchbook
Close up on some fishes
Landscape studies with addtional characters
Photography of a page full of tiny houses
Doodle sketchbook
A village close to the sea
Close up on a character
Narrative test
Portrait study
Close up of a character
Three knights
Knight close up
illustration of a woman who is drawing



MERCI !
My Year of Colored Pencils
My Year of Colored Pencils

Since colour pencil is my favourite medium, I have dedicated an entire sketchbook to it. You will find here an anthology of its contents.

