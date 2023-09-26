My Year of Colored Pencils

Usés jusqu’à la moelle, tailles crayons perdant de leur affûtage, papier parsemé d'épluchures boisées, telle est l'histoire de mes crayons de couleurs ayant servi loyalement cette année. Pour leur rendre hommage voici une sélection de leurs faits d'armes, mêlant improvisations, études et surprises en tout genre.

