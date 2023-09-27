







New Utilitarian

Systematic Approaches to Aesthetics and Design





Trends may come and go in the design world, but when function follows form, the results are often timeless. As technology continues to advance and digital devices become increasingly inextricable, behavioural research, insight, and analysis are informing creativity and craftsmanship, giving designers a grid-like playground to experiment with ideas that simultaneously solve problems and push boundaries at the intersections of the logical and the imaginative.





New Utilitarian takes an intriguing look at the designers who are seamlessly applying a systematic approach to their work to translate bold ideas into striking visual languages for the Age of Data. Rooted in reason and principle, each project is a meaningful expression of modern artistry that leaves a distinct impression on the design landscape of today.





Editor: victionary

Specs: 177 x 250 mm, 304 pp

Format: full colour, hard cover

Release date: May 2023

Language: English

ISBN 978-988-75665-5-7





