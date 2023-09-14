HolyMoly! Rainbow Cat Food Packaging 宠物食品彩虹猫条包装设计

​​​​​​ Packaging





妙哩妙哩 ® 彩虹猫条，研发源自美国ACS健康协会的彩虹膳食理念，7色彩虹=7种营养，通过14种丰富食材的精心组合与搭配，给猫咪带来更好吃的营养食品。用羊奶完全替代水，绵软质地让猫咪一口就爱上。



