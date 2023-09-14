DXD studio's profilecz 蔡's profile腻 腻腻's profileyu愉 Ni's profiledobi 杜's profile+3
HolyMoly! Rainbow Cat Food Packaging 宠物食品彩虹猫条包装设计
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Cat Packaging Pet logo rainbow colorful visual identity brand logos
​​​​​​
HOLYMOLY CAT FOOD PACKAGING



Overview

妙哩妙哩®是由宠物营养师创立的宠物食品品牌。他们执着于研究如何「把营养做得更好吃」，让食物变得更纯粹，做出让小动物们惊叹的食物，成为让用户惊喜的品牌。妙哩妙哩，每一口都妙的哩！

HolyMoly® is a pet food brand founded by a pet nutritionist. They are on a mission to develop 「Mouthwatering Food」for pets and 「HolyMoly Brand Experiences」 for human alike. HolyMoly®, tasty in every bite!

Cat Packaging Pet logo rainbow colorful visual identity brand logos
​​​​​​Packaging

妙哩妙哩®彩虹猫条，研发源自美国ACS健康协会的彩虹膳食理念，7色彩虹=7种营养，通过14种丰富食材的精心组合与搭配，给猫咪带来更好吃的营养食品。用羊奶完全替代水，绵软质地让猫咪一口就爱上。

HolyMoly® Rainbow are developed based on the Rainbow Dietary Concept from the American ACS Health Association. The 7 colors of the rainbow represent 7 different nutrients, and through the careful combination and blending of 14 rich ingredients, these cat strips provide cats with tastier and more nutritious food. By using goat's milk as a complete replacement for water, the soft texture makes cats fall in love with it at the first bite.
Cat Packaging Pet logo rainbow colorful visual identity brand logos
Cat Packaging Pet logo rainbow colorful visual identity brand logos
Cat Packaging Pet logo rainbow colorful visual identity brand logos
Cat Packaging Pet logo rainbow colorful visual identity brand logos
Cat Packaging Pet logo rainbow colorful visual identity brand logos
Cat Packaging Pet logo rainbow colorful visual identity brand logos
Cat Packaging Pet logo rainbow colorful visual identity brand logos
Cat Packaging Pet logo rainbow colorful visual identity brand logos
HolyMoly! Rainbow Cat Food Packaging 宠物食品彩虹猫条包装设计
82
436
8
Published:
DXD studio's profilecz 蔡's profile腻 腻腻's profileyu愉 Ni's profiledobi 杜's profile+3
Multiple Owners

Owners

DXD studio's profile
DXD studio
Shenzhen, China
cz 蔡's profile
cz 蔡
Shenzhen, China
腻 腻腻's profile
腻 腻腻
深井子镇, China
yu愉 Ni's profile
yu愉 Ni
Hong Kong SAR of China
dobi 杜's profile
dobi 杜
China

HolyMoly! Rainbow Cat Food Packaging 宠物食品彩虹猫条包装设计

HolyMoly® is a pet food brand founded by a pet nutritionist. They are on a mission to develop 「Mouthwatering Food」for pets and 「HolyMoly Brand Ex Read More

82
436
8
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields