HolyMoly! Rainbow Cat Food Packaging 宠物食品彩虹猫条包装设计

HOLYMOLY CAT FOOD PACKAGING
Overview
妙哩妙哩®是由宠物营养师创立的宠物食品品牌。他们执着于研究如何「把营养做得更好吃」，让食物变得更纯粹，做出让小动物们惊叹的食物，成为让用户惊喜的品牌。妙哩妙哩，每一口都妙的哩！
HolyMoly® is a pet food brand founded by a pet nutritionist. They are on a mission to develop 「Mouthwatering Food」for pets and 「HolyMoly Brand Experiences」 for human alike. HolyMoly®, tasty in every bite!
Packaging
妙哩妙哩®彩虹猫条，研发源自美国ACS健康协会的彩虹膳食理念，7色彩虹=7种营养，通过14种丰富食材的精心组合与搭配，给猫咪带来更好吃的营养食品。用羊奶完全替代水，绵软质地让猫咪一口就爱上。
HolyMoly® Rainbow are developed based on the Rainbow Dietary Concept from the American ACS Health Association. The 7 colors of the rainbow represent 7 different nutrients, and through the careful combination and blending of 14 rich ingredients, these cat strips provide cats with tastier and more nutritious food. By using goat's milk as a complete replacement for water, the soft texture makes cats fall in love with it at the first bite.