



Kukulkan.





Introducing a new font designed by Raúl Plancarte, adorned with accolades, that unravels the structural possibilities nestled within the realms of ancient Roman letters and fantastical styles, infusing them with a contemporary essence. This typeface exudes a conspicuous plasticity and expressiveness, seamlessly harmonizing within its original intended context as a font for continuous text, bolstered by its robust and assured strokes.





It stands as the triumphant culmination of a thorough exploration, meticulously considering legibility. Infused with nuanced elements that evoke a pre-Hispanic idealization of Mayan culture, this essence takes center stage in its darker iterations. However, it is adept at adapting to a myriad of ethnic and cultural nuances prevalent in our global village.





Noteworthy is the fact that the " Kukulkan " font family is available as a variable font, offering a dynamic range of styles across its 18 fonts, endowing it with a lively, human, and refined demeanor. Additionally, it features a variant known as " Kukulkan Ornaments ," a collection of 150 dingbats comprised of icons, symbols, and frames intricately inspired by the iconography of Mayan hieroglyphs.





In its natural application, " Kukulkan " thrives in contexts of art, lifestyle, culture, seamlessly bridging tradition and avant-garde. This font excels in the realm of editorial design, evident in its adeptness at crafting robust headlines, and in select cases, it lends itself to creating striking brand identities.



