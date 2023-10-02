Ale Paul — Sudtipos's profileRaúl Plancarte's profile
Kukulkan
Kukulkan.

Introducing a new font designed by Raúl Plancarte, adorned with accolades, that unravels the structural possibilities nestled within the realms of ancient Roman letters and fantastical styles, infusing them with a contemporary essence. This typeface exudes a conspicuous plasticity and expressiveness, seamlessly harmonizing within its original intended context as a font for continuous text, bolstered by its robust and assured strokes.

It stands as the triumphant culmination of a thorough exploration, meticulously considering legibility. Infused with nuanced elements that evoke a pre-Hispanic idealization of Mayan culture, this essence takes center stage in its darker iterations. However, it is adept at adapting to a myriad of ethnic and cultural nuances prevalent in our global village.

Noteworthy is the fact that the "Kukulkan" font family is available as a variable font, offering a dynamic range of styles across its 18 fonts, endowing it with a lively, human, and refined demeanor. Additionally, it features a variant known as "Kukulkan Ornaments," a collection of 150 dingbats comprised of icons, symbols, and frames intricately inspired by the iconography of Mayan hieroglyphs.

In its natural application, "Kukulkan" thrives in contexts of art, lifestyle, culture, seamlessly bridging tradition and avant-garde. This font excels in the realm of editorial design, evident in its adeptness at crafting robust headlines, and in select cases, it lends itself to creating striking brand identities.





Kukulkan
