Shapes&Forms — Branding & Visual Identity + UI/UX

Client: Shapes & Forms – Discipline: Creative Direction + Brand Identity + Editorial Design + UI/UX Design
Direction créative (identité visuelle, design éditorial et design UI/UX) pour Shapes & Forms, compagnie multidisciplinaire de motion design et de création basée à Los Angeles, New York et Medellín.
L’objectif était d’introduire l’ADN de Shapes & Forms travaillant avec d'autres différentes grandes compagnies (NFL / SuperBowl, Netflix, Stiiizy…) tout en collaborant avec des designers/motion designers partout dans le monde. L’identité visuelle se devait de s’intégrer dans un design simple et impactant, basé sur l’usage typographique et de grille modulable dans l’optique de mettre en avant les différents types de contenu tout en gardant un univers graphique fort et identifiable.
L’étude de cas portait sur la direction créative et la conception des différents supports de communication tels que : brandbook, papeterie, signalétique, site web, vêtements et objets, design environnemental, posts réseaux sociaux (Instagram, Behance, Linked’In…)
Creative direction (Brand Identity, Editorial Design & UI/UX Design) for Shapes & Forms, a multidisciplinary motion design and creative company based in Los Angeles, New York & Medellín.
The objective was to introduce the DNA of Shapes & Forms working with other major companies (NFL / SuperBowl, Netflix, Stiiizy...) while collaborating with designers/motion designers all over the world. The visual identity had to fit in with a simple, high-impact design, based on the use of typography and a modular grid with a view to highlighting the different types of content while retaining a strong, identifiable graphic universe.
The case study focused on the creative direction and design of various communication media such as: brandbook, stationery, signage, website, clothing and objects, environmental design, social media posts (Instagram, Behance, Linked'In...)
Case study: March-June 2023
Creative Direction: Florian Cornut / @habillage.graphique
Brand Director: Byron Regej / Regej & Company
Creative Talent Director: Casey Leigh Jordan
Partner Associate & Senior Producer: Thomas Knight & Katelin Perry
Client: Shapes & Forms
Fonts: Vinila @plaudesign / GT Alpina Fine @grillytype
Shooting/Mockup: Bendito / Art Directed
Animation: Loic Losco @losco.gif