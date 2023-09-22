Shapes&Forms — Branding & Visual Identity + UI/UX

Client: Shapes & Forms – Discipline: Creative Direction + Brand Identity + Editorial Design + UI/UX Design

/

Creative direction (Brand Identity, Editorial Design & UI/UX Design) for Shapes & Forms, a multidisciplinary motion design and creative company based in Los Angeles, New York & Medellín.





The objective was to introduce the DNA of Shapes & Forms working with other major companies (NFL / SuperBowl, Netflix, Stiiizy...) while collaborating with designers/motion designers all over the world. The visual identity had to fit in with a simple, high-impact design, based on the use of typography and a modular grid with a view to highlighting the different types of content while retaining a strong, identifiable graphic universe.



