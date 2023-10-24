







I T A B I S T R O





ITA is a slow food restaurant in Berlin focused on making food with seasonal ingredients and local products. Javier and Mica create unique fusion of latin American dishes with the organic products available in the region. The whole spirit of the project is heavily influenced by the huge wood oven where they cook most of what they serve.





Fire, logs, natural patterns, and even the oven itself are the source of inspiration for the brand identity. Through these elements, we achieved a rustic feeling. We combined them with a minimal editorial where simplicity and practicality take a predominant role. The rustic kitchen meets the global culture that vibrates in the city of Berlin.





C R E D I T S

Art Direction: Mariela Mezquita // Design & Illustration: Harumi Tanimoto // Portfolio Designer: Andrea Pastrana, Pamela Romero // Photography: Mariela Mezquita, ITA // Client: ITA Bistro







