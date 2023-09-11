DESERT CANTOS
"SKETCH IN MOTION SERIES"
Desert Cantos is inspired by the landscapes created by the arid climate. For some time now, I have had a special fascination with its minimalist flora but with incredible details. The delicate flowers on aggressive cacti is a good example.
I've been exploring many styles of illustration for a few years. But none seemed to be able to convey naturalness, simplicity, warmth, naivety like these simple strokes derived from the sketch. But enhanced with the depth of being captured on a 3D canvas.
After 6 months of trial and error, finally stabilizing a style, here is the result; A serene journey in sequences of images through mountains and valleys to land in a gathering of small creatures.
Each stroke was drawn by hands. NO AI HERE. A print collection is coming soon! and a new series of my "sketch in motion" is on the way.
Finally... Desert Cantos (name of the series) I took it from the slowcore band "Early Day Miners", in the midst of my ignorance a while ago, I used to associate the name of one of their songs "Desert Cantos" with the meaning in my mind of "desert charms". The song always transmitted serenity and a journey through arid landscapes to me, which is why I decided to call my work this way.
--
Desert Cantos está inspirado en los paisajes creados por el clima árido. Desde hace un tiempo, tengo una especial fascinación con su flora minimalista pero con detalles increíbles. Las delicadas flores en los agresivos cactus es un buen ejemplo.
He estado explorando muchos estilos de ilustración por algunos años. Pero ninguno parecía poder transmitir naturalidad, simpleza, calidez, ingenuidad cómo estos simples trazos derivados del boceto. Pero realzado con la profundidad de estar plasmado sobre un lienzo 3d.
Después de 6 meses de ensayo y error, de por fin estabilizar un estilo, aquí está el resultado; Un viaje sereno en secuencias de imágenes a través de montañas y valles, para derivar en una reunión de pequeñas criaturas.
Cada trazo fue dibujado por manos. NO IA AQUÍ. Una colección de impresos llegará pronto! y una nueva serie de mi "sketch in motion" está en camino.
Por último... Desert Cantos (nombre de la serie) lo he tomado de la banda de slowcore "Early Day Miners".
En medio de mi ignorancia, hace un tiempo, solía asociar el nombre de una de sus canciones "Desert Cantos", con el significado en mi mente de... "encantos del desierto". La canción siempre me transmitió serenidad y un viaje a través de los áridos paisajes, por lo cual decidí llamar mi obra de esta manera.
CREDITS
MUSIC BY DESERTSHORE
SONG “MOJAVE MIRAGE”
FROM THE ALBUM
“DRIFTING YOUR MAGESTRY”
© 2010
CREATIVE DIRECTION, ILLUSTRATIONS, ANIMATION
BY ROBINSSON CRAVENTS © 2023