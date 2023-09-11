DESERT CANTOS

"SKETCH IN MOTION SERIES"

Desert Cantos is inspired by the landscapes created by the arid climate. For some time now, I have had a special fascination with its minimalist flora but with incredible details. The delicate flowers on aggressive cacti is a good example.





I've been exploring many styles of illustration for a few years. But none seemed to be able to convey naturalness, simplicity, warmth, naivety like these simple strokes derived from the sketch. But enhanced with the depth of being captured on a 3D canvas.





After 6 months of trial and error, finally stabilizing a style, here is the result; A serene journey in sequences of images through mountains and valleys to land in a gathering of small creatures.

Each stroke was drawn by hands. NO AI HERE. A print collection is coming soon! and a new series of my "sketch in motion" is on the way.





Finally... Desert Cantos (name of the series) I took it from the slowcore band "Early Day Miners", in the midst of my ignorance a while ago, I used to associate the name of one of their songs "Desert Cantos" with the meaning in my mind of "desert charms". The song always transmitted serenity and a journey through arid landscapes to me, which is why I decided to call my work this way.





--



