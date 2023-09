E NSEMBLE TRAVEL

Founded in 1968, the Ensemble Travel Group was a member-owned consortium that had grown across North America, Australia and New Zealand. Its mission is to enable independent traveling agents to enjoy economies of scale in negotiating rates, value-added guest amenities, unique offers with suppliers, and exclusive business trips. Illustrations distanced the platform from the expected photographic clichés of the category and allowed the team to stay vague about specific destinations and focus on the thrilling concept of travel onto which the viewer could project themselves. The result: A brand whose ability to transport you to the destination of your dreams is only limited by the bounds of your imagination.