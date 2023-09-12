The Escape of The Seven Title Sequence

-
-
< Foreword >
이 드라마 타이틀 시퀀스 작업은 기획부터 제작까지 혼자 작업했기에 저 개인에게 굉장히 뜻깊은 작업입니다.
더 디테일하게 들어가면 배우들의 스캔 작업을 위한 사전 자료를 준비하고, 그 자료를 통해 디렉팅하는 좋은 경험도 했으며,
약 25개의 씬을 제작하고 매니징하면서 많은 공부가 되기도 했습니다.
과거 제 개인작업 'SUBJUGATION' 이란 작품이 클라이언트 측의 레퍼런스 중 하나였기에 작업을 진행하는데 비교적 수월하기도 했습니다.
모든 과정이 순탄하진 않고 스스로에게 아쉬운 부분도 많았지만 결과적으로 얻은 것들이 훨씬 많고,
과거에 했던 개인 작업들을 진행하며 얻은 경험과 노하우들이 해당 작업을 진행하는데 많은 도움이 되었습니다.
과거 학생 때부터 꿈꾸던 타이틀 시퀀스 작업을 일로써 진행하게 된 것 자체가 굉장히 감사한 경험이라고 생각하고,
이런 좋은 기회를 저 개인에게 믿고 맡겨주신 SBS 소은석 부장님께 감사의 말씀을 전합니다.
This drama title sequence work was very meaningful to me because worked alone from planning to production.
And I had a nice experience preparing preliminary reference for the 3D scanning and directed actors through that data.
I learned a lot while producing and managing about 25 scenes.
My personal work 'SUBJUGATION' was one of the client's references, so it was relatively easy to proceed with the work. And The experience I gained from past personal projects helped me a lot in carrying out this work.
Part 1
< Planning & Previz >
기획 과정에서 가장 첫 번째 과제는 드라마의 내용을 숙지하는 것이었습니다.
실제 드라마 대본을 전달 받아 드라마의 전반적인 내용과 인물 관계, 상징적인 오브젝트들을 파악하여 요약 및 리스트업 하였고, 이를 통해 타이틀 시퀀스의 내용을 구성했습니다.
기본 스토리가 구성되고 나서 알맞은 레퍼런스들을 찾기 시작했고,
제작한 콘티와 제가 생각한 영상의 톤과 맞는 가이드 음악을 적용하여 가편을 제작했습니다.
The first task in the planning process was to figure out the content of the drama.
I received the drama script and summarized and listed the overall content, character relationships, and symbolic objects of the drama, and through this, composed the content of the title sequence.
After the basic story was formed, I started looking for suitable references.
Then, I looked for guide music that matched the mood of the video I had in mind.
Then, I looked for guide music that matched the mood of the video I had in mind.
And I used these materials to create a rough cut (using referece & sketch)
< Main Reference >
Part 2
< Process of 3D Scanning >
배우들의 3D 스캐닝 작업을 위해 사전 자료를 준비해야 했고, 극중 배우의 캐릭터와 타이틀 시퀀스 내의 상황을 고려하여 가이드 자료를 만들었습니다. 의상, 표정, 동작 등의 내용을 포함한 이 자료를 통해 촬영장에서 디렉팅을 진행했습니다.
I had to prepare a preliminary reference for the 3D scanning,
and I made a guide considering the actors' characters in the drama and the story of the title sequence.
Through this reference, including costumes, facial expressions, movements, etc., I directed the actors on set.
-
< Scanning >
앞선 사전 자료에 대한 커뮤니케이션 및 컨펌이 끝난 이후에 배우들 각각에게 전달되었고,
이후 이틀 동안 스캔 촬영장에서 배우들의 스캐닝 작업이 진행되었습니다.
이 작업에는 인물 촬영 뿐만 아니라 캐릭터 각각의 상징적인 소품까지 별도로 스캐닝 하였습니다.
And For the two days, scanning of actors was carried out at the scanning set.
In this work, I not only actors, but also separately scanned symbolic props for each character.
< Output of Scanning >
앞선 과정을 통해 이와 같은 스캔 데이터를 얻었습니다.
스캐닝 작업에서 인물들의 헤어는 디테일한 결과물이 나오기가 힘들었기에 배우들은 망을 착용한 채 촬영을 진행했습니다.
때문에 직접 헤어를 제작해야 했고, 헤어는 극중 배우들의 헤어 이미지를 참고하여 제작했습니다.
헤어 모델링은 하나하나 모델링하여 제작하기 보다는 좋은 헤어 모델링 베이스를 구매하여,
FFD 기능으로 변형하거나 파츠를 분리해 재조합하여 제작했습니다.
I got scan data like this through the previous process.
In the scanning work, it was difficult to produce detailed results for the characters' hair, so the actors filmed with equipment on.
Therefore, I had to make my own hair, and I made it by referring to the hair images of the actors in the drama.
The hair fabrication process was made by purchasing a good hair modeling base and then transforming it into a C4D FFD function or by separating and recombining the parts.
Part 3
< Production >
스캔 과정과 헤어 모델링까지 어느정도 정리된 이후부터 본격적인 본 제작이 시작되었습니다.
초반에 영상의 톤앤매너를 설정하기 위해 몇 가지 스타일프레임을 제작했고, 이를 통해 영상의 전반적인 톤을 구체화 했습니다.
When Almost done scanning and hair modeling and I started making the overall scene.
At the beginning of the production, I made several style frames to set the tone and manner of the work and shared them with the client, and in this process, the overall tone of the work was determined.
(작업한 초반 스타일프레임들)
-
< Final Output >
스타일프레임 및 메인 톤이 컨펌 된 이후부터 본격적인 제작에 들어가기 시작했습니다.
Cinema4D 및 Octane Render 를 활용했고, 후반 컴포지팅 작업은 After effects 를 사용했습니다.
After the style frame and the main tone were approved by the client, main production began.
I used Cinema4D and Octane Render, and I used After effects for compositing.
I used Cinema4D and Octane Render, and I used After effects for compositing.
< Scene Management >
최종적으로 총 25개의 씬 작업을 진행했고, 이 씬들을 관리하기 위해 Notion 을 활용했습니다.
각 씬들의 진행상황 및 중요도를 한 눈에 파악하여 작업 우선순위를 설정했고, 이를 통해 효과적인 스케쥴 관리가 가능해졌습니다.
Finally, I created about 25 scenes. and I used the Notion app to manage many of these scenes.
By using this application, it was easy to grasp the progress of each scene.
By using this application, it was easy to grasp the progress of each scene.
This helped prioritize tasks, and as a result, effective schedule management.
Part 4
< Variation of Title motion >
메인 타이틀시퀀스 작업 외에도 드라마 타이틀이 들어간 오프닝 또한 작업하게 되었습니다.
방송 특성 상 한 가지 포맷이 아닌 여러가지 포맷이 필요했기에 다양한 연출 방법으로 오프닝을 제작했습니다.
타이틀 시퀀스 상에서 인물들의 밟고 서있던 육각 기둥이 메인 오브젝트이자 컨셉이 되었고, 화려한 갖가지 문양을 활용했습니다.
In addition to working on the main title sequence, I also worked on the opening with the drama title.