The Escape of The Seven Title Sequence

이 드라마 타이틀 시퀀스 작업은 기획부터 제작까지 혼자 작업했기에 저 개인에게 굉장히 뜻깊은 작업입니다.

더 디테일하게 들어가면 배우들의 스캔 작업을 위한 사전 자료를 준비하고, 그 자료를 통해 디렉팅하는 좋은 경험도 했으며,

약 25개의 씬을 제작하고 매니징하면서 많은 공부가 되기도 했습니다.

과거 제 개인작업 'SUBJUGATION' 이란 작품이 클라이언트 측의 레퍼런스 중 하나였기에 작업을 진행하는데 비교적 수월하기도 했습니다.

모든 과정이 순탄하진 않고 스스로에게 아쉬운 부분도 많았지만 결과적으로 얻은 것들이 훨씬 많고,

과거에 했던 개인 작업들을 진행하며 얻은 경험과 노하우들이 해당 작업을 진행하는데 많은 도움이 되었습니다.

과거 학생 때부터 꿈꾸던 타이틀 시퀀스 작업을 일로써 진행하게 된 것 자체가 굉장히 감사한 경험이라고 생각하고,

이런 좋은 기회를 저 개인에게 믿고 맡겨주신 SBS 소은석 부장님께 감사의 말씀을 전합니다.

This drama title sequence work was very meaningful to me because worked alone from planning to production.

And I had a nice experience preparing preliminary reference for the 3D scanning and directed actors through that data.

I learned a lot while producing and managing about 25 scenes.