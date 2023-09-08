Matt W. Moore's profile
360º Series : Chapter 1.
Matt W. Moore
Behance.net
360º Series : Chapter 1.
XL Giclée Prints now available — https://mwmgraphics.com/store.html
Archival quality fine art paper. Framing options available. Printed in USA. Shipping Worldwide.
Image may contain: abstract and geometric
I’ve enjoyed working on this new series of mandala designs in my time between other projects for the past year. I am happy to now begin sharing the results of my most in-depth and refined graphic exploration yet.
My goal was to create as many different unique vector mandalas as I could with a few key parameters: Each would be limited to a 6-color palette to enable future applications in textile, tapestries, rugs, stonework, etc. I endeavored for each to have a strong presence at any scale, whether screen sized, or supersized as a marble floor (dream big, right?). 
Essentially the same overall concept for each one, harmonious complexity and balanced symmetry. But always a different path to the result, referencing my decades of exploring and evolving my own visual vocabulary.
After quite a deep dive I reached the point where I felt more than satisfied with the fleet, having arrived at over 40 designs that naturally fit into 4 distinct chapters. But I did not feel finished with working on this series. 
I then zoomed back into each one to create a family of extracted elements, variations, alternates, repeat patterns, blueprints, and 2c versions. 
A similar process to how I often approach branding assignments, building the primary image first and then creating peripheral material directly from it, in the end arriving at a memorable and cohesive 360º story.
For my entire life I have been drawn to, and loved to draw, complex mandalas. This type of exploration truly is a form of meditation for me. I find myself fully focused on staying centered, balancing the elements, simultaneously concentrated on the big picture and the finest details. 
Sometimes with a stick on the low tide sand, other times with paint under a bridge. Some years back I had a wonderful time making some extra detailed designs out of carved wood and stones during my Summit residency. 
This past year my personal artwork focus, or should I say my graphic target practice, was deep in this Vectorfunk World, and I had a blast :)
Thanks for checking out Chapter 1 of my new 360º Mandalas Series!
Stay tuned in the coming months for Chapters 2, 3, and 4.
I hope you enjoy : )
MWM
360º Series : Chapter 1.
48
179
5
Published:

Owner

Matt W. Moore's profile
Matt W. Moore
Portland, ME, USA

360º Series : Chapter 1.

48
179
5
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields