The Box — Guarro Casas
Branding, Packaging & Editorial design
With over 325 years of papermaking tradition, Guarro Casas is a leading name in the creation of high-quality papers for the publishing and packaging sectors. They offer high-quality papers that add value and help convey sensations.
Guarro Casas commissioned us to design their main communication piece, the general paper catalogue. They asked us to create a catalogue that would serve as a reference tool for designers.
It's a complex project, as we must learn and understand each of the 600 references. During the process, we realized that there are two sets of nomenclature to name them. We proposed unifying and changing the names of some references to be more descriptive and evocative.
Our proposal is a case containing three sample books: Bespoke, Fold, and Cover. The names of these three books are already revealing, as they explain the intended use of the papers you'll find inside.
Bespoke for obtaining personalized and unique paper, Fold for packaging projects, and Cover for binding projects.
Gray is the primary colour, neutral and integrative, making it easy to coexist with the multitude of colours in the samples. On the front of the packaging, the name "The Box" stands out in a typeface for this project. The typography is composed using the golden ratio and the pack's format.
We want the primary focus to be on the paper, with samples showcasing their colours, textures, finishes, and weights. Therefore, graphic design is a discreet actor in this project, simple, functional and integrated into the format.
One of the most exciting aspects of this project has been the creation of a new material. Guarro Casas accepted our proposal and allowed us to research and develop, together with their laboratory team, a material for the cover of the Bespoke book. This serves as a clear example of the endless possibilities that Guarro Casas offers to designers in need of a high level of customization.
The books need to be an easy and comfortable reference tool. So, we looked for a binding technique to achieve a flexible spine that allows for a 360-degree opening, keeping the books completely open and flat on a table.