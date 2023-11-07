Andrew Archer's profile

Summer Collection — Kappa

Summer Collection — Kappa

A series of artworks created for Kappa for their summer skate and and football collections. The works capture the rich history of Kappa in sports and lifestyle, but also touches on Kappa in the present and beyond.
Fashion streetwear skate surreal football sports lifestyle ILLUSTRATION Digital Art street style
Melbourne, Australia

