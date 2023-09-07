XYZ Book
From A to XYZ
As part of the AutoStore Innovation Hub project, we recognized the importance of leaving a memorable experience with key visitors. A unique, printed publication was made in close collaboration with the client.
The publication contains thoughts and reflections on innovation and technology, and also provides a rare glimpse into the core of AutoStore´s innovative process.
Credits:
Ivar Fjeldheim, Einar Aslaksen, Nils Erga, HBO Nova print, Bokbinderiet Johnsen
Year:
2023
Deliverables:
Editorial, Print, Art direction
The book is bound in a silver metallic cloth cover, reflecting the AutoStore aluminium grid materials.
The book aims to be an inspiring combination of a sketchbook and a notepad, encouraging creativity.
Translucent paper referencing the polycarbonate panels internally and externally in the building.
Together with photographer Einar Aslaksen we documented Innovation Hub, giving an honest view into the prototyping and innovation process in the book.
The book delves into intricate patent processes and applications.