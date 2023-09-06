Jason Wu's profile
Invisible Power
Invisible Power exists in the universe as many forms. Magnetic field is the most common one but hard to visualize. I iterated the force by using this famous formula: B = μ0I/(2πr). The Houdini volume wrangle tool is the best fit for me to implement. From there I added multiple factors such as shape, pattern, and simulation. After finishing the structure construction, I tweaked the lighting and shader through nuanced tests, captured the key visual by montaging the hero shots.
The other challenge is sound design. To support the visual naturally I recorded variant sound effects, including wind, sand, pebble, water, voltage, and engine. Mixing SFX and visuals bring the immersive experience closer to the magnetic field.

