Madrid's Municipal Markets
Madrid's markets are part of the city's DNA. Their dedication to fresh and high-quality products, personalized service, and their central role in local neighbourhoods make them truly unique.
With this campaign we wanted to remind everyone that markets are the place to be, they're sustainable, nearby, and, most importantly, very friendly!
We're talking about products that not only deliver quality, but also create a connection between buyers and sellers.
Creative Direction Atipus
Video Direction Christian Martinez
DOP Manuel Ruiz
Video Production Menta TV
Color Grading Joan Martínez Urango
Producer Adrian Martos
Documentary Photography Mario Rey