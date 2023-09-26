







Madrid's Municipal Markets





Madrid's markets are part of the city's DNA. Their dedication to fresh and high-quality products, personalized service, and their central role in local neighbourhoods make them truly unique.



With this campaign we wanted to remind everyone that markets are the place to be, they're sustainable, nearby, and, most importantly, very friendly!



We're talking about products that not only deliver quality, but also create a connection between buyers and sellers.





Creative Direction Atipus

Video Direction Christian Martinez

DOP Manuel Ruiz

Video Production Menta TV

Color Grading Joan Martínez Urango

Producer Adrian Martos

Documentary Photography Mario Rey



