Atipus Barcelona's profile
Madrid's Municipal Markets
Atipus Barcelona
Behance.net
Advertising Advertising Campaign art direction Sustainability local Market madrid


Madrid's Municipal Markets

Madrid's markets are part of the city's DNA. Their dedication to fresh and high-quality products, personalized service, and their central role in local neighbourhoods make them truly unique.

With this campaign we wanted to remind everyone that markets are the place to be, they're sustainable, nearby, and, most importantly, very friendly!

We're talking about products that not only deliver quality, but also create a connection between buyers and sellers.


Creative Direction Atipus
Video Direction Christian Martinez
DOP Manuel Ruiz
Video Production Menta TV
Color Grading Joan Martínez Urango
Producer Adrian Martos
Documentary Photography Mario Rey


Advertising Advertising Campaign art direction Sustainability local Market madrid
Advertising Advertising Campaign art direction Sustainability local Market madrid
Advertising Advertising Campaign art direction Sustainability local Market madrid

Thanks for watching! 
Follow us Instagram

Madrid's Municipal Markets
Published:
Atipus Barcelona's profile
Atipus Barcelona

Owner

Atipus Barcelona's profile
Atipus Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain

Madrid's Municipal Markets

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields