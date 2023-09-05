Valentin Tkach's profile
Illustrations for Zetland.dk
Illustrations for Danish digital publisher Zetland.dk
AD:Mikkel Bøgild, Ida Dueholm, Luna Pontoppidan
illustration for an article based on scientific research 
analyzing why big projects often are more expensive 
and take longer time than expected.

The Nocebo Effect
So why does Maersk pay so little in taxes?
How Ghana has developed a vaccine for malaria.
The article is about Mankind having godlike powers over nature. 
The only thing we cannot do is recreate what was before us. 
So why not just make a new nature?
The Economy of Wellbeing
