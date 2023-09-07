AutoStore Innovation Hub

Innovation Hub
Research and development
AutoStore has launched Innovation Hub, a new center dedicated to testing, replicating and manipulating warehouse environments. The showroom in the heart of the building, XYZ, aspires to inspire and inform visitors of its capabilities through the display of technology, process and prototyping.
How do you position a technological test lab located on a quiet, industrial island? Expanding upon the existing brand work done with AutoStore, we repositioned the place with a new name, redefined spatial layouts, new materiality supported by a distinct and bold signage & wayfinding system.
Credits:
Ivar Fjeldheim, Einar Aslaksen, Nils Erga, Byrået Sydvest, HBO Nova print, PJR Architects, SML Lighting, Øyvind Sætre
Year:
2023
Deliverables:
Signage, Wayfinding, Exhibition, Spatial, Naming, Identity
The concept behind the facade extension box was mainly to differentiate the building from the surrounding industrial buildings, but also to create an impression of transparency and technology through materiality.
The materials, finishing and wayfinding aims to evoke a sense of stepping into an experimental lab.
Modular display systems were introduced to showcase process. The display units were specified to be highly flexible and reflect the modular AutoStore grids visible through the large glass panels.
Folded aluminium signs
Constructed in aluminium for consistency, they also mimic the components used to build the robot grids.
Typography
The AutoStore typeface was used to align the space and identity to the mother brand. Additionally, we introduced a mono version to establish the concept of technology, programming and metadata.
Illuminating the polycarbonate box creates a focal point at night.