Studio Oker's profile
AutoStore Innovation Hub
Studio Oker
Behance.net
architecture interior design wayfinding Signage environmental graphics graphic design Technology innovation Exhibition


Innovation Hub
Research and development
__

AutoStore has launched Innovation Hub, a new center dedicated to testing, replicating and manipulating warehouse environments. The showroom in the heart of the building, XYZ, aspires to inspire and inform visitors of its capabilities through the display of technology, process and prototyping.

How do you position a technological test lab located on a quiet, industrial island? Expanding upon the existing brand work done with AutoStore, we repositioned the place with a new name, redefined spatial layouts, new materiality supported by a distinct and bold signage & wayfinding system.

Credits:
Ivar Fjeldheim, Einar Aslaksen, Nils Erga, Byrået Sydvest, HBO Nova print, PJR Architects, SML Lighting, Øyvind Sætre

Year: 
2023

Deliverables:
Signage, Wayfinding, Exhibition, Spatial, Naming, Identity

architecture interior design wayfinding Signage environmental graphics graphic design Technology innovation Exhibition

The concept behind the facade extension box was mainly to differentiate the building from the surrounding industrial buildings, but also to create an impression of transparency and technology through materiality.




architecture interior design wayfinding Signage environmental graphics graphic design Technology innovation Exhibition
architecture interior design wayfinding Signage environmental graphics graphic design Technology innovation Exhibition



The materials, finishing and wayfinding aims to evoke a sense of stepping into an experimental lab.
architecture interior design wayfinding Signage environmental graphics graphic design Technology innovation Exhibition
architecture interior design wayfinding Signage environmental graphics graphic design Technology innovation Exhibition
Modular display systems were introduced to showcase process. The display units were specified to be highly flexible and reflect the modular AutoStore grids visible through the large glass panels.



architecture interior design wayfinding Signage environmental graphics graphic design Technology innovation Exhibition
architecture interior design wayfinding Signage environmental graphics graphic design Technology innovation Exhibition
architecture interior design wayfinding Signage environmental graphics graphic design Technology innovation Exhibition
Folded aluminium signs
Constructed in aluminium for consistency, they also mimic the components used to build the robot grids.



Typography
The AutoStore typeface was used to align the space and identity to the mother brand. Additionally, we introduced a mono version to establish the concept of technology, programming and metadata.



architecture interior design wayfinding Signage environmental graphics graphic design Technology innovation Exhibition
architecture interior design wayfinding Signage environmental graphics graphic design Technology innovation Exhibition
architecture interior design wayfinding Signage environmental graphics graphic design Technology innovation Exhibition
architecture interior design wayfinding Signage environmental graphics graphic design Technology innovation Exhibition
Illuminating the polycarbonate box creates a focal point at night.
AutoStore Innovation Hub
93
663
10
Published:

Owner

Studio Oker's profile
Studio Oker
Stavanger, Norway

AutoStore Innovation Hub

93
663
10
Published:

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives