「放风的羊」Fresh Lamb Meat Brand Image Design 品牌设计

When it comes to presenting our brand image, our top priority is to make consumers feel secure and at ease. That's why we have chosen a classic sketch-style visual approach as our primary method of presentation. This style helps emphasize a certain sense of quality and reinforces our product's unique style. In terms of graphic creativity, we have created an imaginative image of a little lamb sitting on a paper airplane. This not only relates to our brand name but also conveys a natural and relaxed state. We believe that this playful and creative approach is more shareable. Furthermore, we have made an effort to minimize visual identification elements, reducing overall recognition complexity. Additionally, we have opted for low-saturation specialty paper for our materials, using the natural colors of the paper itself instead of extensive color printing. This reduces the use of color ink and highlights the natural, safe quality of our products.



