「放风的羊」Fresh Lamb Meat Brand Image Design 品牌设计

Brand background
「放风的羊」是一家专注于生鲜羊肉产品的新零售品牌，致力于追求羊肉食品的自然纯正与本味。 在当今社会，人们对健康和生活质量的关注日益增加。作为一家肉类产品品牌，「放风的羊」高度重视人们的身体健康和生活状态，将健康置于首要位置。严格掌控食品质量，力求为每位消费者提供自然美味的产品。「放风的羊」坚信，唯有秉持长期主义的可持续发展理念，才能保持品牌的长久生命力。
Flying Sheep Is A New Retail Brand Specializing In Fresh Lamb Products, Dedicated To Preserving The Natural Authenticity And True Essence Of Lamb Meat. In Today's Society, People Are Increasingly Focused On Health And Quality Of Life. As A Meat Product Brand, Flying Sheep Places Great Importance On People's Physical Well-being And Lifestyle, With Health Being The Foremost Consideration. We Rigorously Control Food Quality From The Source, Striving To Provide Each Consumer With Natural And Delicious Products. Flying Sheep Firmly Believes That A Long-term, Sustainable Approach Is The Key To Maintaining Enduring Vitality For The Brand.
Visual Presentation
在品牌形象呈现方面，让消费者感到安全与放心是我们第一考虑要素，所以经典的素描图形风格是我们首要选择的呈现方式，能够突出一定的品质感，并强化产品风格。在图形创意方面，我们绘制了一个小羊坐在纸飞机上的创意图形，与品牌名称关联的同时，呈现一种自然轻松的状态，同时我们认为这样的趣味创意方式也更具传播性。 此外我们尽量减少了视觉识别元素，弱化了整体的识别难度。同时纸张方面采用了低饱和度的特种纸，用出厂的纸张原色代替了大面积色彩的印刷，减少色彩油墨，突出自然健康的安全品质。
When it comes to presenting our brand image, our top priority is to make consumers feel secure and at ease. That's why we have chosen a classic sketch-style visual approach as our primary method of presentation. This style helps emphasize a certain sense of quality and reinforces our product's unique style. In terms of graphic creativity, we have created an imaginative image of a little lamb sitting on a paper airplane. This not only relates to our brand name but also conveys a natural and relaxed state. We believe that this playful and creative approach is more shareable. Furthermore, we have made an effort to minimize visual identification elements, reducing overall recognition complexity. Additionally, we have opted for low-saturation specialty paper for our materials, using the natural colors of the paper itself instead of extensive color printing. This reduces the use of color ink and highlights the natural, safe quality of our products.
Packaging Design
在同一产品类别的竞争中，其他品牌主要侧重于强调其产品的卖点，而忽略了外包装设计的重要性。竞品包装通常显得直白与简陋，大多采用简单的塑料袋包装，这使消费者对该类鲜肉食品的安全性感到不安。而我们在包装方面进行了全新的尝试。考虑到我们提供的产品种类众多，我们在构建整个包装系统时不仅思考了如何提升品质感，还需要相应地控制包装成本。我们最终采用了三个通用的盒子，以容纳不同的产品，并使用腰带和吊牌进行产品区分，形成了系统化的布局。 在细节设计方面，我们精心编排了所有包装文字信息，以确保消费者能够轻松获取我们希望传达的信息。此外，我们还在包装的正面和背面采用了镂空设计，使消费者依然能够清晰地看到羊肉的品质。此外，为了增强原始与自然的感受，以及提升用户的消费体验，我们还特意添加了捆绑绳子。
Among competitors in the same product category, other brands mainly focus on highlighting product features and often neglect the importance of packaging design. Competing brands typically use simplistic packaging, with many opting for basic plastic bag packaging, which can leave consumers with a sense of uncertainty regarding food safety within this category. Our packaging approach represents a fresh experiment within this category. Given the diverse range of products we offer, we carefully considered how to enhance perceived quality while simultaneously managing packaging costs. Our final solution involved utilizing three standardized boxes to accommodate different products, with waistbands and hang tags for product differentiation, creating a systematic layout. In terms of detailed design, we meticulously organized all packaging text information to ensure consumers can easily access the information we want to convey. Additionally, we incorporated die-cut designs on the front and back of the packaging, allowing consumers to clearly view the quality of the lamb meat. To further enhance the original and natural feel, as well as elevate the user's consumption experience, we intentionally added twine for bundling.