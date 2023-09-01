V A R I A T I O N S



on a winding stair

A small series about the spiral staircase of the "Neues Museum Nürnberg", which was completed in October 1999 by berlin-based architect Volker Staab. Neues Museum in Nuremberg officially opened its doors as the state museum for art and design in 2000.







In classical music, variations on a musical theme are a popular subject. This has inspired me to the variations on the spiral staircase: The staircase transforms depending on the angle of view and position and shows its many faces.









