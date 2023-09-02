Ilustration Vol.02

2020-2022

Illustration & Concept Design​​​​​​​s

About the process:

(ENG) I make a hand-drawn sketch for each illustration, personally they are quick and loose sketches, I tend to polish them more when passing them to digital, when I pass them to the vector plane, I work the line, color base, shadows, lights and background elements, always finishing finding More material that complements the illustration at the moment I am in the process of vectorization, I further characterize my illustrations by the lights and strong brightness that I always carry or try to leave in any illustration.



