ROHAN DAHOTRE's profile
SÁLIM ALI - BOOK ILLUSTRATION
ROHAN DAHOTRE
Behance.net
storybook ILLUSTRATION Editorial Illustration book illustration Social media post Socialmedia visual identity Graphic Designer Advertising marketing
storybook ILLUSTRATION Editorial Illustration book illustration Social media post Socialmedia visual identity Graphic Designer Advertising marketing
From being a trigger-happy airgun-toting nine-year-old boy to becoming one of the foremost bird scientists in the world, Sálim Ali did not follow a straight path. Somewhere along his adventures between India, Burma and Europe, he developed such a single-minded zeal for the study of feathered creatures that he spent all his time close to them. Over the long course of researching bird life, in the days when there were no computers or internet, he wrote the first Indian field guide to birds, using just a notebook and binoculars.

Publiication : Hachette India
storybook ILLUSTRATION Editorial Illustration book illustration Social media post Socialmedia visual identity Graphic Designer Advertising marketing
storybook ILLUSTRATION Editorial Illustration book illustration Social media post Socialmedia visual identity Graphic Designer Advertising marketing
storybook ILLUSTRATION Editorial Illustration book illustration Social media post Socialmedia visual identity Graphic Designer Advertising marketing
storybook ILLUSTRATION Editorial Illustration book illustration Social media post Socialmedia visual identity Graphic Designer Advertising marketing
storybook ILLUSTRATION Editorial Illustration book illustration Social media post Socialmedia visual identity Graphic Designer Advertising marketing
storybook ILLUSTRATION Editorial Illustration book illustration Social media post Socialmedia visual identity Graphic Designer Advertising marketing
storybook ILLUSTRATION Editorial Illustration book illustration Social media post Socialmedia visual identity Graphic Designer Advertising marketing
storybook ILLUSTRATION Editorial Illustration book illustration Social media post Socialmedia visual identity Graphic Designer Advertising marketing
storybook ILLUSTRATION Editorial Illustration book illustration Social media post Socialmedia visual identity Graphic Designer Advertising marketing
storybook ILLUSTRATION Editorial Illustration book illustration Social media post Socialmedia visual identity Graphic Designer Advertising marketing
SÁLIM ALI - BOOK ILLUSTRATION
281
1.6k
33
Published:

Owner

ROHAN DAHOTRE's profile
ROHAN DAHOTRE
Pune, India

SÁLIM ALI - BOOK ILLUSTRATION

281
1.6k
33
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields