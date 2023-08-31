Log In
For You
Discover
Hire
Assets
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Do not sell or share my personal information
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Behance
Behance
Navigate to behance.net
For You
Discover
Hire
Assets
Jobs
search
magnifying glass
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
Prototypes
People
Assets
People to Hire
Cancel
search
magnifying glass
View your notifications within Behance.
View your notifications within Behance.
Log In
Sign Up
Free Trial
search
magnifying glass
Adobe, Inc.
Adobe, Inc.
Navigate to adobe.com
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Message
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
Editorial illustrations
Eiko Ojala
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
For The Economist about the life expectancy in UK.
For The Economist about the life expectancy in UK.
Poster illustration for the new documentary The Last Relic about about the roots of Russia's invasion. Film by Marianna Kaat.
"Downfall of Damascus". Illustrations for Al Majalla Magazine. Endless queues of Syrians who are waiting for food, water or passports.
"Consciousness is one of the few natural phenomena which remain thoroughly enigmatic". For The Economist.
"Consciousness is one of the few natural phenomena which remain thoroughly enigmatic". For The Economist.
Cover illustration for Diplomaatia special issue of the Lennart Meri Conference 2023 with a theme "Incipit Vita Nova - So Begins New Life"
Spring issue cover illustration for the Estonian slow journalism magazine Edasi.
Spring issue music section illustration for the Estonian slow journalism magazine Edasi.
Cover illustration for a McKinsey report that makes the argument for businesses to decarbonize.
"How to avoid a civil war, by the man who predicted Trump" for Guardian Saturday Magazine.
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Editorial illustrations
105
372
5
Published:
August 31st 2023
Eiko Ojala
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owner
Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Editorial illustrations
105
372
5
Published:
August 31st 2023
Creative Fields
Illustration
editorial
conceptual
illustrations
Digital Art
papercraft
papercut
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report