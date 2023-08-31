Eiko Ojala's profile
Editorial illustrations
Eiko Ojala
Behance.net
editorial conceptual illustrations Digital Art papercraft papercut

For The Economist about the life expectancy in UK.
editorial conceptual illustrations Digital Art papercraft papercut

For The Economist about the life expectancy in UK.
editorial conceptual illustrations Digital Art papercraft papercut
Poster illustration for the new documentary The Last Relic about about the roots of Russia's invasion. Film by Marianna Kaat. 
editorial conceptual illustrations Digital Art papercraft papercut
"Downfall of Damascus". Illustrations for Al Majalla Magazine. Endless queues of Syrians who are waiting for food, water or passports.
editorial conceptual illustrations Digital Art papercraft papercut
"Consciousness is one of the few natural phenomena which remain thoroughly enigmatic". For The Economist.
editorial conceptual illustrations Digital Art papercraft papercut
"Consciousness is one of the few natural phenomena which remain thoroughly enigmatic". For The Economist.
editorial conceptual illustrations Digital Art papercraft papercut
Cover illustration for Diplomaatia special issue of the Lennart Meri Conference 2023 with a theme "Incipit Vita Nova - So Begins New Life"
editorial conceptual illustrations Digital Art papercraft papercut
Spring issue cover illustration for the Estonian slow journalism magazine Edasi.
editorial conceptual illustrations Digital Art papercraft papercut
Spring issue music section illustration for the Estonian slow journalism magazine Edasi.
editorial conceptual illustrations Digital Art papercraft papercut
Cover illustration for a McKinsey report that makes the argument for businesses to decarbonize.
editorial conceptual illustrations Digital Art papercraft papercut
"How to avoid a civil war, by the man who predicted Trump" for Guardian Saturday Magazine.
Editorial illustrations
105
372
5
Published:

Owner

Eiko Ojala's profile
Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia

Editorial illustrations

105
372
5
Published:

Creative Fields