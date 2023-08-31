Geoff Courtman's profile
Data security data centre yellow progress Australia Technology brand identity Logo Design visual identity

CDC
B​​​​​​​rand identity system for this developer, owner and operator of sovereign, highly secure and connected large-scale data centres across Australia and New Zealand.

Designed at The Royals.
Copywriter: Gary Dawson
Photography: Derek Henderson
Icons: The Makers Co.
Animation: Gareth Chang
Sketch Illustrations: Oslo Davis
