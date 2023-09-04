MAMONDE BLUE AZULENE CLOUD TONER KIT





This is the seeding kit for Mamonde’s new product, “Azulene Cloud Toner”, which simply and clearly, tells the story of your most authentic self.

We housed the product within a plush cloud pouch to highlight the properties of this ultra-gentle toner, which is non-abrasive and calms sensitive skin. The concept of the kit is emphasized in two ways - by the soft cotton filling representing “a cloud landing on your skin”, and the charming cloud and flower keychains, which showcases the primary botanical ingredient, “Blue Chamomile Flower Extract”. The cloud pouch is nestled within a frosted box, from which the consumer can make out a hazy hint of the cloud shape, enhancing anticipation when first unboxing the kit.



