Margarita Salas Research Awards 2023
Margarita Salas Awards highlight exceptional scientific research and doctoral theses, unveiling the brilliance behind groundbreaking scientific discoveries.
In this edition, we drew inspiration from the meticulous observations made by researchers through the lens of a microscope. Just as they delve into the depths of their subjects, we aimed to delve into their achievements and contributions, seeking to capture the very essence that drives scientific research.
By incorporating compelling visuals directly related to the field of study, our goal was to illuminate the work represented by these doctoral theses and emphasize the brilliance behind scientific breakthroughs.
Photos and videos by Felix Ruiz.