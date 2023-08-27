Mehmet Gozetlik's profile
Literal Brand Identity
Mehmet Gozetlik
Literal Longing for a better

Literal is for people who are never satisfied with what the mass, the popular and the ordinary have to offer; they long for something better in everything. In the Literal rebranding, we were tasked with creating a community brand in multiple areas, from music to fashion to production, editorial content, and even brand collaborations.

This project is an example of how a simple rebranding brief evolved into a comprehensive project update that strengthened marketing and sales efforts. We redefined the project, designed a new logotype, created a new custom typeface, and developed an integrated visual strategy based on the theme of "longing for a better".

In contrast to the debranding trend among fashion brands, our goal was to establish Literal as a distinctive brand and cultivate a unique design language. Uniqueness is the key to being remembered. People who look, act, dress, speak, work and think like everyone else are unlikely to make a lasting impression.


Creative Director
Visual Strategy & Rebranding
Mehmet Gözetlik
Brand Strategy
Ceren Coşkun Sağlam
Logo Packshot
Baran Yiğit
Photography
Andrew Urban, Chad Chisholm, Jörgen Brennicke, Keena
Literal Team
Korhan Kurt, Yağmur Toprak
Legal Disclaimer: Some imagery is used for brand proposal only. Copyright of featured background images and photographs are the intellectual property of their respective owners.
Mehmet Gozetlik
