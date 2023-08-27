Nature's Nature and Prejudicepiece of the story

Kazuki Okuda's profile
Kazuki Okuda
-Flow-
Flow is sometimes beautiful, intense, brutal, generous, bewitching, vast, murky, beautiful, drifting.
-Bridge of Culture and Mystery-
Model SHIZUOKA Prefecture
The place we live and the mystery are deeply connected, and the connection is beautiful, like a bridge made of rainbows

-Changer-
There is no shame in changing colors from time to time.
That change of color is nothing but strength.

-Line work-
-Pick up detail-
