Personal work
Nature's Nature and Prejudicepiece of the story
photoshop
-Flow-
Flow is sometimes beautiful, intense, brutal, generous, bewitching, vast, murky, beautiful, drifting.
-Bridge of Culture and Mystery-
Model SHIZUOKA Prefecture
The place we live and the mystery are deeply connected, and the connection is beautiful, like a bridge made of rainbows
-Changer-
There is no shame in changing colors from time to time.
That change of color is nothing but strength.
-Line work-
-Pick up detail-