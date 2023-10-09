



VOA Collective reached out to us for an exciting mission, to create a series of mesmerizing CGI films for the launch campaign of their cosmic new collection, inspired by the enigmatic beauty of outer space and the Orion constellations.





ORION COLLECTION, is a call to reconnection and evolution. It is an invitation to awaken our innate curiosity and recognize the importance of enlightenment in a world that often seems asleep in ignorance.



Stepping into the spotlight of these films are our ever-inspiring avatar models, Cosmo and Siurana, adorned in Chroma Bureau's chic attire, as they gracefully interact with the enchanting array of stylish eyewear models.





Embark on this cosmic odyssey with us, venturing through the depths of space and beyond.







