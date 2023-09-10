Seoyoung Lee's profileSanghee Park's profileKisub Moon's profileRyang Ahn's profileYuJin Jeong's profileGeonhoo Son's profileMirim Kim's profileSamsung Design Membership's profile+6
2023 MEP : Super Social
A New Perspective on Being Together, Super Social

2023 MEP <Super Social> propose an expanded definition of “Together”. Depending on individual situations and tastes, the range and method of being together can be immensely diverse. To capture the various individuals in the ever-changing world, we suggest a wider concept of social, beyond together  "Super Social"
 
2023 MEP <Super Social>은 더 확장된 “함께"를 제안합니다. 통념적인 "함께"의 이미지와는 달리 함께하는 대상의 범위나 방식은 개인의 상황과 취향에 따라 정말 다양합니다. 끊임없이 변화하는 세상 속 다양한 개인의 모습을 담기 위해 우리는 함께를 넘어선 함께, 더 넓은 Social, "Super Social"을 제안합니다. ​​​​​​​
Graphic Design 
Seoyoung Lee(PL), Kisub Moon, Yujin Jeong
Web/Visual Design 
Chaeryang Ahn, Sanghee Park
Spatial Design 
Mirim Kim, Geonhoo Son
Brand Film TF 
Chaeryang Ahn, Seoyoung Lee, Yujin Jeong, Geonhoo Son, Kisub Moon

Thanks to
Web Development | Dabin Kim
Web Tutor | Yunseo Go
Film Videographer | Juhwan Kim, Chanyoung Jeong

Organized by Samsung Design Membership
Sponsored by Samsung Electronics
ⓒ Samsung Design Membership 2023 All rights reserved.




