A New Perspective on Being Together, Super Social
2023 MEP <Super Social> propose an expanded definition of “Together”. Depending on individual situations and tastes, the range and method of being together can be immensely diverse. To capture the various individuals in the ever-changing world, we suggest a wider concept of social, beyond together – "Super Social"
2023 MEP <Super Social>은 더 확장된 “함께"를 제안합니다. 통념적인 "함께"의 이미지와는 달리 함께하는 대상의 범위나 방식은 개인의 상황과 취향에 따라 정말 다양합니다. 끊임없이 변화하는 세상 속 다양한 개인의 모습을 담기 위해 우리는 함께를 넘어선 함께, 더 넓은 Social, "Super Social"을 제안합니다.
Graphic Design
Seoyoung Lee(PL), Kisub Moon, Yujin Jeong
Web/Visual Design
Chaeryang Ahn, Sanghee Park
Spatial Design
Mirim Kim, Geonhoo Son
Brand Film TF
Chaeryang Ahn, Seoyoung Lee, Yujin Jeong, Geonhoo Son, Kisub Moon
Thanks to
Web Development | Dabin Kim
Web Tutor | Yunseo Go
Film Videographer | Juhwan Kim, Chanyoung Jeong
Organized by Samsung Design Membership
Sponsored by Samsung Electronics
ⓒ Samsung Design Membership 2023 All rights reserved.
