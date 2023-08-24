







In a mysterious land of frogs, Frog Tae, Frog Sauce, and Frog Taro form the "Frog Attack Team". One day, they heard of a magical rainbow lake in the distance, and it was said that there were magical treasures hidden in the lake. The three frogs decided to embark on an adventure and overcome obstacles. On the way, Frog Tai used his rapid speed to take reconnaissance routes and exchange intelligence with cute little frogs; Frog sauce unleashed its invincible sword technique with anger, showcasing various villains along the way; Frog Taro uses his wisdom to discern the disguise of villains and demonstrates excellent magic to provide support for the battle. In the end, they successfully arrived at the lake. Although the treasure was not found in the end, it left behind beautiful memories.





