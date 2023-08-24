Happy Wellness Ring
Industrial Design / Engineer Liaison / 3D Visualization / Creative Direction / Web Design
The Happy Ring is a smart wearable device that monitors mental health by tracking various biometric data such as heart rate variability, body temperature, sleep quality, and daily activity levels. This is possible thanks to the electrodermal activity (EDA) sensors paired with Happy.ai proprietary algorithms. Embedding advanced technology in a finger wearable device enables a level of monitoring to a whole new segment of users, allowing them to more easily track and understand their mental well-being.
Why Happy
The Happy Ring is not just another wearable device that tracks fitness, sleep, or heart rate. It addresses an essential aspect of health that is often neglected - mental health. Stress is a major cause of various mental and physical health issues, and Happy Ring’s EDA sensors provide an accurate measurement of stress levels in real-time, which can help users take preventative measures to avoid any adverse health effects.
Paired with its app, it offers a new level of personalization and a more holistic approach to health management. The wireless charger with quick 1-hour charging ensures that the Happy Ring always stays charged minimizing off-the-finger time. This allows for a seamless experience and promotes consistent usage, leading to more accurate and reliable insights. Its technology and design are practical and human offering a new way to manage mental health and wellness.
Understated Elegance
The design of the Happy Ring is intentionally understated on the outer layer and expressed on the inner surface. The intent was to highlight the incredible amount of technology of this ring when it was off the finger and for it to disappear as it was being worn. Through testing, we learned our users don't want a flashy ring that brings attention to the fact their mental health is monitored. Therefore, the Happy Ring is designed to be discreet and effortless to wear all day. The ring's exterior is minimal and understated, which helps it blend in with everyday clothing and accessories.
On the inside, the 4 custom EDA sensors are a critical feature of Happy Ring, and its design was carefully considered to ensure it was integrated seamlessly into the overall design of the ring. These sensors are located on the inner surface of the ring, where it comes into contact with the user's skin, allowing it to measure subtle changes in the skin's electrical conductivity and provide real-time feedback on stress levels. The ring is also designed for maximum comfort, with a top side that features comfort-fit silicone "pillows" that reduce movement and improve comfort.
On the outside, we used ceramic material on the outer layer of the ring. The material is ultra-durable, which ensures that the ring can withstand daily wear and tear. Furthermore, the material does not interfere with the antennas in the ring, which are critical for the ring's wireless functionality. Our team had to carefully consider the manufacturing process to ensure that the final form of the design was achievable and that the product could be manufactured at scale. Every design decision had to be scalable from sizes 6-12 in mind, ensuring that the ring was comfortable and functional for all users.
Holistic Vision
MNML was initially approached by the Happy Ring team to help with what we are most well-known for, our industrial design expertise. Our relationship quickly grew to a more holistic creative partnership advising on all aspects surrounding the customer experience — brand strategy, messaging, industrial design, engineering, manufacturing, product visualization, and the website UX/UI.
For the launch website, we were challenged to clearly define the product benefits and differentiate it from its competitors. Our objective was to convert users to the waitlist for preorders enabling ring delivery in the Fall of 2022. We crafted a friendly and direct voice that was empathetic to the topic of mental health. The result — an approachable UX/UI design with a motion to surprise and delight the viewer and a Happy Ring product that is sparking a happier world together.
International Design Excellence Award | IDEA SILVER