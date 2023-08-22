Wenjia Tang's profile
Illustrations for 'Mountain Temple'
Wenjia Tang
Behance.net
Mountain Temple
Selection of interior illustrations for Mountain Temple (山神）published by '儿屿' in China 2022.
Picture book kids illustration artwork animal illustration nature illustration Digital Art ILLUSTRATION Character design
Picture book kids illustration artwork animal illustration nature illustration Digital Art ILLUSTRATION Character design
Picture book kids illustration artwork animal illustration nature illustration Digital Art ILLUSTRATION Character design
Picture book kids illustration artwork animal illustration nature illustration Digital Art ILLUSTRATION Character design
Illustrations for 'Mountain Temple'
158
649
21
Published:

Owner

Wenjia Tang's profile
Wenjia Tang
New York, NY, USA

Illustrations for 'Mountain Temple'

158
649
21
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields