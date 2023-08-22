Cantone Studio™'s profileVinicius Locatelli's profileJawad Zelmadi's profileJaber Elferkh's profile+2
Flockt&Co.
Multiple Owners
art direction brand Brand Design brand identity branding graphic design logo Logo Design Stationery visual identity

Flockt&Co. brand identity project revolves around the development of a captivating and sustainable furniture brand based in Norway. With a strong focus on eco-friendly practices and innovative design principles, Flockt&Co. aims to establish a brand presence that reflects its core values and resonates with environmentally-conscious consumers. The project entails the creation of a cohesive and visually appealing brand identity that showcases the brand's Norwegian heritage, commitment to sustainability, and dedication to exquisite craftsmanship.

To achieve the desired outcome, the project encompasses various stages of research, conceptualization, design, and implementation. The initial phase involves an in-depth exploration of the brand's mission, vision, and values, as well as an analysis of the target market and competitors. This research helps in understanding the unique selling points of Flockt&Co. and identifying key differentiators in the sustainable furniture industry.

With a solid foundation of insights, the design approach for Flockt&Co. embraces a fusion of Norwegian aesthetics and sustainability. The design team aims to create a vibrant and contrasting color palette that captures attention and communicates a sense of modernity. The carefully selected colors add vibrancy and energy to the brand identity, creating a visually striking and contemporary look.

Client / Flockt&Co.
Location / Oslo, Norway
Project / Brand identity - Website UI - Motion Design
Motion Design / Vinicius Locatelli 
Executive Art Direction / Jawad Zelmadi
UI Design / Jaber Elferkh​​​​​​​
Agency / Cantone Studio™​​​​​​​

