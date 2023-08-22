



Flockt&Co. brand identity project revolves around the development of a captivating and sustainable furniture brand based in Norway. With a strong focus on eco-friendly practices and innovative design principles, Flockt&Co. aims to establish a brand presence that reflects its core values and resonates with environmentally-conscious consumers. The project entails the creation of a cohesive and visually appealing brand identity that showcases the brand's Norwegian heritage, commitment to sustainability, and dedication to exquisite craftsmanship.





To achieve the desired outcome, the project encompasses various stages of research, conceptualization, design, and implementation. The initial phase involves an in-depth exploration of the brand's mission, vision, and values, as well as an analysis of the target market and competitors. This research helps in understanding the unique selling points of Flockt&Co. and identifying key differentiators in the sustainable furniture industry.



