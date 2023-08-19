ibrahim rayintakath's profile
Editorials 2023
ibrahim rayintakath
The New York Times Book Review
Written by Omar El Akkad- V.V. Ganeshananthans novel "Brotherless Night" explores the moral nuances of violence.
Story on artificial cells made from scratch for Grow Magazine​​​​​​​
Social’s Next Wave- Illustration for The Generalist
How paid subscriptions, political polarization, and AI are changing the social media landscape.
Cover and feature illustrations for Stanford Business Spring issue- 2023
Illustration for Texas Monthly
'Plasma Donation Is a Bloody Business at the Border'.Story about thousands of Mexicans routinely crossing into Texas to sell their vital bodily fluids for cash.
Print illustration for Fast Company
Story on TikTok’s FYP recommendation algorithm being replicated across the internet—putting us all in individual universes, built by unseen hands.
Website illustrations for 5 Media
Climate change stories and the year in review.
The Poetry Of Planetary Identity- Website illustration for Noema Magazine
Essay by Boris Shoshitaishvili- A movement is emerging in the Earth sciences to re-conceptualize human relationships with each other and with a living Earth to help build a future of planetary harmony.
The Monkeys Who Died to Fight COVID- for Texas Monthly
A story about The Texas Biomedical Research Institute and its controversial help from its thousands of research primates.
Website illustrations for De Correspondent
The earth used to be flat, then we thought it was round, but lately the world has been became more and more square. The question is: how do we escape the cube?
The wibbly wobbly circle of life
Illustrations for The Economist on how the nitrogen industry has changed the world.
The New York Times Magazine
A story on the collapse of biodiversity by human activities.
The New York Times Magazine
Article on the possibilities of recurring pandemics in the near future.
Spectrum News
Broadening the autism spectrum- Q&A with Oluwatobi Abubakare.
Series of illustrations for Amnesty International
A case study on the website about abolishing death penalty.
The New York Times Magazine
Climate column- Age of the biomedicine boom.

Climate column- Lessons from the Canadian wildfire
Website illustration for Barrons
Article on AI, It’s Opacity, and Sentience.
Poster for Saratoga Performing Arts Centre for their yearly promotional campaign
Selected Illustrations for The New York Times Weekly subscription newsletter written by David Wallace-Wells
Why is America such a deadly place? Article on the declining average life expectancy.
Article on the ocean temperatures and why it's looking more menacing
Climate article- Story on the recent wildfire smokes and particulate matter
A piece reflecting on Covid, it's origin and the future of similar deadly pandemics
Preliminary Sketches
