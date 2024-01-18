MOHÁCS 500

In 2026, the city of Mohács will be a paradise for lovers of history and culture. The city and the surrounding areas offer many events, programs and attractions for visitors to remember, learn and celebrate together.





When creating the emblem, the primary consideration was the creation of a sign that is abstract - so everyone can formulate their own thoughts about the symbol of the Battle of Mohács. It is a very emotional event that everyone looks back on through different lenses. Abstraction helps to express the idea of respect and pride that we have felt towards the heroes of the battle for half a millennium, and the light of which has not dimmed to this day.

The key element perfectly expresses the key fact of the Battle of Mohács: We must all unite, otherwise the country will become vulnerable. The country's leadership and nobility were divided, so this was the last time they had to put everything aside and fight for the country under one flag. The key element of the image is the flag - under which our armies are united.



