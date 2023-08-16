Mercedes Bazan's profile
Illustrations Mid 2023. V1
Mercedes Bazan
Behance.net
Illustrations Mid 2023. V1 .23
Client and personal work.






Client work.
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
Illustration made for www.iizo.com



anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design


anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
Character design made for Meta x KIDSUPPER
Character design made for WATT agency
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design



Personal work and explorations.
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design
anime ILLUSTRATION manga Cyberpunk lofi animation Character design graphic design



Thanks for watching!
Illustrations Mid 2023. V1
185
870
12
Published:

Owner

Mercedes Bazan's profile
Mercedes Bazan
San Francisco, CA, USA

Illustrations Mid 2023. V1

185
870
12
Published:

Creative Fields