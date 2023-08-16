Nick Liefhebber's profile
L.L.Bean - Summer catalog
Nick Liefhebber
Behance.net
summer america catalog magazine Cover Art Maine beach Ocean Nature usa
I got to illustrate a breezy Maine summer filled with Lupine, Chickadee, Queen Anne's lace, blueberries, ferns, mussels and beachy details for the latest L.L.Bean summer catalog. While working on this one I saw L.L.Bean has quite the history in beautiful cover art, I'm happy to be part of that tradition.
summer america catalog magazine Cover Art Maine beach Ocean Nature usa
summer america catalog magazine Cover Art Maine beach Ocean Nature usa
summer america catalog magazine Cover Art Maine beach Ocean Nature usa
summer america catalog magazine Cover Art Maine beach Ocean Nature usa
summer america catalog magazine Cover Art Maine beach Ocean Nature usa
summer america catalog magazine Cover Art Maine beach Ocean Nature usa
summer america catalog magazine Cover Art Maine beach Ocean Nature usa
summer america catalog magazine Cover Art Maine beach Ocean Nature usa
summer america catalog magazine Cover Art Maine beach Ocean Nature usa
​​​​​​​Thank you!
Cards, screenprints, pins and patches are available in my webshop
You can subscribe to my quarterly newsletter here

Instagram   |   website
L.L.Bean - Summer catalog
43
188
2
Published:

Owner

Nick Liefhebber's profile
Nick Liefhebber
Utrecht, Netherlands

L.L.Bean - Summer catalog

I got to illustrate a breezy Maine summer filled with Lupine, Chickadee, Queen Anne's lace, blueberries, ferns, mussels and beachy details for th Read More

43
188
2
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields