I got to illustrate a breezy Maine summer filled with Lupine, Chickadee, Queen Anne's lace, blueberries, ferns, mussels and beachy details for the latest L.L.Bean summer catalog. While working on this one I saw L.L.Bean has quite the history in beautiful cover art, I'm happy to be part of that tradition.
Tools
Hire
Full Time Job
Freelance/Project
Availability: Within the next few weeks
Add to Moodboard
Appreciate
Appreciate
L.L.Bean - Summer catalog
43
188
2
Published:
Owner
Full Time Job
Freelance/Project
Availability: Within the next few weeks
L.L.Bean - Summer catalog
I got to illustrate a breezy Maine summer filled with Lupine, Chickadee, Queen Anne's lace, blueberries, ferns, mussels and beachy details for th Read More
43
188
2
Published:
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner