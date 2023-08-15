The Frontierverse is a fictional universe, home to an array of heroes, villains, and deities, each with their own abilities and backstories. It’s set in a world similar to ours, but inhabited by humanoid animals called Gens, who wield powers of varying degrees.
In Genesis City and throughout the history of The Frontier, different factions have ruled, fought and coexisted.
Genesis City is a cosmopolitan metropolis with towering skyscrapers and a bustling business district. It has world-renowned museums, theaters and concert halls. It has a mountainous area, the Two Brothers Peak, right in the middle surrounded by districts, creating a donut shape of urban areas.