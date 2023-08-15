Polina Alexeenko's profile
Once upon a Japanese street
The world of my heroes is rather mysterious. One day, walking along the streets of Tokyo or Osaka, when you meet them, you inadvertently wonder where these girls are running to? Why does that woman have wings and she obviously helps the schoolgirl get away from the chase from the ninja girl. 
What's going on here? 

I think we're unlikely to find out, but this is just a chance to let our imaginations run wild.
Next time, be careful, you can accidentally get into a mystical story, which means in my illustrations..
Thank you for watching!
