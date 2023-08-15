LIGHTS FROM THE NORTH

—

The northern lights have always fascinated me and it was a dream of mine to photograph one. It was during a trip to Swedish Lapland that I saw my first aurora borealis under a full moon. It was a magical moment.









It was in the Faroe Islands, in April 2023, that I was lucky enough to see two more northern lights. The first lasted several hours, so we were able to go and see it at different locations on the islands of Eysturoy and Streymoy