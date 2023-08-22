







Double, Australia’s first washable rug brand, is a project resulting from Monumento’s ongoing creative collaboration with Nyree Corby and Michael Carter. We created a friendly, easy-to-relate, and welcoming brand that is looking to portray a visual expression of what being at home feels like. The brand’s editorial essence brings a natural fit with fabrics and living spaces, through an organic photography treatment that feels casual, modern, and cozy.





Beyond the branding system development, our collaboration also consists of designing and illustrating multiple rug collections on which we can explore different styles, skill sets, and shades of creativity for a variety atmospheres and personalities.





