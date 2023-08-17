Chunky Chunks

[PT-BR]
O briefing era bem simples: "queremos criar uma marca de cookies estupidamente recheados e saborosos, o resto é com vocês." — Tenho a lembrança do início do projeto que, durante uma conversa do time, o Doi soltou a seguinte frase: "massa, então podemos montar essa marca como se fosse para nós mesmos?!" Sim, e foi isso que fizemos! Mergulhamos em todas as fases do projeto: posicionamento, naming, design, arquitetura, web e direção fotográfica.
Sobre o nome, é isso mesmo, fomos estupidamente literais. Sempre que alguém experimenta pela primeira vez o cookie é normal ouvir algo como: "caramba, é realmente recheado", e respondemos: "sim, é chunky!". No bom e velho português, a tradução livre é "pedaço pedaçudo". (:
[EN]
The briefing was quite simple: "we want to create a brand of insanely stuffed and flavorful cookies, the rest is up to you." — I remember at the start of the project, during a team conversation when Doi (one of our designers) blurts out the following question:
"cool, so can we build this brand as if it were our own?!"
Yes, that's exactly what we did! We delved into all stages of the project, positioning, naming, design, architecture, web, and photography direction.
About the name, that's right, we were stupidly literal. Whenever someone tries the cookie for the first time, it's common to hear something like: "wow, it's really stuffed." and we respond: "yes, it's chunky!".
[PT-BR]
Uma coisa importante sobre essa marca é que ela nasce com a energia e o planejamento para ampliar rapidamente o número de lojas e, em breve, começar o processo de franquia. Durante todo o processo, tínhamos um ponto que nos provocava e gerava um alto grau de desconforto: Franquias são chatas!
Partimos daí para tentar criar um design que ao mesmo tempo fosse facilmente replicável e escalonável, mas que tivesse cara e alma de um lugar único. Fugimos da cara "propagandista" das franquias e focamos no design que se encaixa no lifestyle e no dia-a-dia das pessoas que frequentariam o Chunky.
[EN]
An important aspect of this brand is that it is born with the energy and planning to rapidly expand the number of stores and soon begin the franchise process. Throughout the whole process, we had something that kept bugging us: Franchises are boring!
We started from there to try and create a design that could be easily replicable and scalable at the same time, but that would have the look and soul of a unique place. We steered clear of the "promotional" appearance of franchises and focused on a design that fits into the lifestyle and everyday life of the people who visit Chunky.
[TEAM]
Strategy / Naming / Design / UI & UX
Rafael Alves, Paulo Doi, Gabriel Macohin e Fernanda Lima.
Photography
Jota Oshiro
Web Programming
Programatório