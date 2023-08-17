Chunky Chunks

[PT-BR]

O briefing era bem simples: "queremos criar uma marca de cookies estupidamente recheados e saborosos, o resto é com vocês." — Tenho a lembrança do início do projeto que, durante uma conversa do time, o Doi soltou a seguinte frase: "massa, então podemos montar essa marca como se fosse para nós mesmos?!" Sim, e foi isso que fizemos! Mergulhamos em todas as fases do projeto: posicionamento, naming, design, arquitetura, web e direção fotográfica.

Sobre o nome, é isso mesmo, fomos estupidamente literais. Sempre que alguém experimenta pela primeira vez o cookie é normal ouvir algo como: "caramba, é realmente recheado", e respondemos: "sim, é chunky!". No bom e velho português, a tradução livre é "pedaço pedaçudo". (:

[EN]

The briefing was quite simple: "we want to create a brand of insanely stuffed and flavorful cookies, the rest is up to you." — I remember at the start of the project, during a team conversation when Doi (one of our designers) blurts out the following question:

" cool, so can we build this brand as if it were our own?! "

Yes, that's exactly what we did! We delved into all stages of the project, positioning, naming, design, architecture, web, and photography direction.





About the name, that's right, we were stupidly literal. Whenever someone tries the cookie for the first time, it's common to hear something like: "wow, it's really stuffed." and we respond: "yes, it's chunky!".







