Parkette is a thoughtfully curated boutique in Hamilton, Canada, offering beautifully crafted clothes, toys, accessories, books, homeware, and more. The name is a nod to a local term that describes a small park with play areas for kids.[ES]
Our mission while defining parkette’s identity was to capture the essence of its core principle: "Forever fun." Our logo, a versatile mascot and icon, is at the heart of the brand. It embodies the spirit of Parkette, serving as a symbol of playfulness and creativity, where you're invited to shape and reinterpret as you please, making it your own.
Additionally, we developed a vibrant color palette and a collection of childlike illustrations to enhance the experience of Parkette.
Parkette es una boutique en Hamilton, Canadá, que ofrece ropa, juguetes, accesorios, libros, artículos para el hogar y mucho más. El nombre hace referencia a un término canadiense que describe a un tipo de plazoleta con área de juegos para niños.
Nuestra misión al definir la identidad de Parkette era capturar la esencia de su principio rector: "Diversión por siempre". Nuestro logotipo, es una mascota/ícono que representa el corazón de la marca. Encarna el espíritu de Parkette, sirviendo como un símbolo de alegría y creatividad, que te invita a moldear y reinterpretar a tu gusto. Además, desarrollamos una paleta de colores vibrantes y una serie de ilustraciones que acompañan al espíritu de Parkette.
·ᴥ·
Have fun!
Ph: Spencer Blackwood