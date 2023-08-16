[EN]

Parkette is a thoughtfully curated boutique in Hamilton, Canada, offering beautifully crafted clothes, toys, accessories, books, homeware, and more. The name is a nod to a local term that describes a small park with play areas for kids.



Our mission while defining parkette’s identity was to capture the essence of its core principle: "Forever fun." Our logo, a versatile mascot and icon, is at the heart of the brand. It embodies the spirit of Parkette, serving as a symbol of playfulness and creativity, where you're invited to shape and reinterpret as you please, making it your own.

Additionally, we developed a vibrant color palette and a collection of childlike illustrations to enhance the experience of Parkette.





[ES]