MOONI FRIENDS-2023
林 溢鑫
HI, MOONI FRIENDS is a brand new IP family, with KULA, MIMO, and PAER. They were designed and created by me, inspired by my love for various cute animals or things in life. I use the methods and styles I excel in to give them life and personality, and I will also join other cute little ones in the future. They will also be presented with more interesting stories.
I also created a series of illustrations for them to showcase their images.
Production time: 6.25-8.13
Production software: Blender3.6//Cycles//Affinity Photo
Producer: Lin Yixin
Thank you for watching!
For commercial reprints, please contact the author for authorization. For non commercial reprints, please indicate the source


