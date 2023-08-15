MOONI FRIENDS-2023









HI, MOONI FRIENDS is a brand new IP family, with KULA, MIMO, and PAER. They were designed and created by me, inspired by my love for various cute animals or things in life. I use the methods and styles I excel in to give them life and personality, and I will also join other cute little ones in the future. They will also be presented with more interesting stories.

I also created a series of illustrations for them to showcase their images.

Production time: 6.25-8.13

Production software: Blender3.6//Cycles//Affinity Photo

Producer: Lin Yixin

Thank you for watching!

For commercial reprints, please contact the author for authorization. For non commercial reprints, please indicate the source









